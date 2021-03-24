Long-serving printers join forces
Second Avenue Printing acquires Morris Printing
Norfolk County had no trouble supporting several diversified job-printing firms in Simcoe prior to the arrival of COVID-19 a year ago.
However, in recent months, two of the oldest have saw fit to merge into one. Second Avenue Printing’s purchase of Morris Printing Services on Metcalfe Street South closed March 1.
Wednesday, Second Avenue owner Tom Gamelin said the drop in business during the pandemic last year convinced him and Morris’s past owner Glenn Morris that one strong printing firm was better than two scrapping for a shrinking piece of the pie.
Gamelin and his partner – wife Leanne – pitched the idea of a purchase to Morris Printing last October.
“We knew he was at the point where he was ready to retire,” Gamelin said. “By acquiring Morris Printing, it helped a bit during the pandemic with business being down.”
Second Avenue Printing and Morris Printing have been in business since the 1960s. The merged firm employs 11, including Morris graphic artist Mark Burow.
The amalgamated operation offers a wide array of printing services, including signs, clothing, logos, promotional material and basic job printing.
Gamelin says local printers are especially feeling the loss of “event” printing – that is, promotional material that accompanies the many special events Norfolk was known for prior to COVID-19.
Gamelin noted that last year’s shutdown of the Norfolk County Fair – the first in the fair’s 180-year history – was especially hard on the local industry.
“There’s been a real lack of ‘event’ printing,” Gamelin said. “And there are a lot of employers who aren’t doing well because of COVID. Hopefully – through the summer – we can get back to normal and take it from there.”
The Kowalsky family of Simcoe operated Second Avenue Printing for several decades before selling it to the Gamelins in 2015.
MSonnenberg@postmedia.com