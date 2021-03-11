London teen charged with stunt driving on 403

Article content

A 17-year-old London driver has been charged with stunt driving after Brant OPP say they clocked a vehicle going above 170 km-h in a posted 100 km-h zone on Highway 403 on Monday afternoon.

The driver is charged with racing a motor vehicle and speeding 50-plus km-h over the speed limit and faces an automatic seven-day licence suspension.

The vehicle was impounded.