London teen charged with stunt driving on 403

Postmedia Staff
Mar 11, 2021  •  17 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
BR.0822_br_stuntdriving
Photo by Brian Thompson /Expositor File Photo

A 17-year-old London driver has been charged with stunt driving after Brant OPP say they clocked a vehicle going above 170 km-h in a posted 100 km-h zone on Highway 403 on Monday afternoon.

The driver is charged with racing a motor vehicle and speeding 50-plus km-h over the speed limit and faces an automatic seven-day licence suspension.

The vehicle  was impounded.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Simcoe

This Week in Flyers