Locks changed on doors of Church of God as congregation sings hymns

AYLMER - Members of the Church of God sang hymns, laughed and cheered Friday afternoon as officials changed the locks on the doors of the church to enforce a court order issued earlier in the day.

Earlier in the day, Superior Court Justice Bruce Thomas ordered the doors of the church to be locked and he also levied steep fines against the church, Hildebrandt and an assistant pastor. Thomas ruled Hildebrandt and the assistant pastor were guilty of civil contempt for breaching an order he made in February to abide by provincial regulations.

OPP and Aylmer police officers marched up the driveway of the church on John Street at about 4:30 p.m. after closing the road. About a dozen police vehicles surrounded the church.

“You are on the wrong track,” pastor Henry Hildebrandt said in an impromptu sermon to about 200 church members standing outside the church. “We are on the right one and standing on the side of God.”

The church held an indoor service April 25 attended by more than 100 people, and held similar services the following two Sundays.

As church members listened to Hildebrandt’s sermon, police entered the church to make sure it was empty and then enforcement officers from the Ministry of the Attorney General changed the locks, Aylmer deputy police chief Nick Novacich said.

The locks were changed without incident, he said.

The keys will be given to court officials in St. Thomas, he said, and doors will be locked until COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

Under the current stay-at-home order, up to 10 people are allowed at indoor religious services. Drive-in services are permitted.

Police officers left the church at about 6 p.m. but Hildebrandt and members of the congregation stayed.

said “there was no turning back” for the congregation that has defied public health guidelines for much of the COVID-19 pandemic by meeting in larger groups than permitted and not wearing mask during Sunday services.

Lockdowns harm,” he said.” It’s inhuman to kill the world’s population for a virus that has not been proven. I do not deny the virus. I do not deny it has killed people. What I am saying is killing more people with the cure than the virus kills.”

Hildebrandt said he didn’t know if he was going to host a service Sunday or where one would be held.

Earlier in the day, he told reporters he wasn’t surprised the court ordered his church to close.

“I am not surprised, I think we were expecting this. I don’t think the judge could say anything else. Unfortunately our government is allowing health officials to make judges make criminals out of law abiding citizens.”