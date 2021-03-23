





Share this Story: Local vaccine supply starting to surge

Local vaccine supply starting to surge

Article content The vaccine supply is ramping up for Ontario and means Haldimand-Norfolk will soon be receiving at least 2,000 vaccine doses each week. In a regional briefing for Niagara, Hamilton and Haldimand-Norfolk areas, government officials said “predictable and fairly high levels of doses” would be delivered over the next few weeks, starting with a surge of vaccine and then settling into slightly lower deliveries that will keep the process moving. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local vaccine supply starting to surge Back to video Both the numbers of Pfizer and Moderna shipments from the federal government have increased this month and more than 190,000 doses of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine were received this week with more to come from the U.S. after a vaccine loan plan was approved. The province is not counting on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this point until it hears more information from the federal government. Statistics released by the province show the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit has already received 20,670 Pfizer doses and 1,300 Moderna doses.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The health unit, which has more precise statistics, says it has received 23,514 doses so far and administered 15,832, or 67.3 per cent of them. There are now 1,619 people who have completed both doses of vaccines. Upcoming shipments that have been confirmed including another 1,300 Moderna doses this week and 4,680 Pfizer doses during the week of March 29. By April, the baseline doses coming in weekly will be 2,340 Pfizer doses. Each public health unit is rolling out the vaccine in ways specifically chosen for their community. This month in Haldimand-Norfolk, that will include launching two mass clinics, continuing with a hospital hub, sending out two mobile units and setting up one primary care clinic. In April there will be one mass clinic added. The government officials, who could not be quoted, said there is still more capacity, or ability to give vaccines, than there is supply of vaccine at this point, but the products are steadily increasing. As of Monday, those 75 and older can book through the Ontario system. Haldimand-Norfolk continues to use its own booking system. Those turning 75 this year here are normally contacted by a family doctor but can also call the vaccine line at 519-427-5903 or send an email to vaccine@hnhss.ca to get registered. Those 70-74 years of age can add their names to a wait-list in case of potential cancellations or no-shows. The province is trying to ensure all public health units are getting an even number of doses with hot zones and priority populations also being taken into consideration.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content It’s being cautious to not send out all the vaccine as it wants some in reserve to allocate for needed second doses and emergencies. Officials said Phase 1 of the roll-out is almost completed, vaccinating those in seniors homes, healthcare workers, Indigenous populations, adults with chronic illnesses who are getting home care, and those over 80. It’s now preparing to move into Phase 2, which will invite those 60-79 years old to book, in increments of five years, along with high-risk congregate settings like shelters and community living spots, those with high-risk conditions and their caregivers, workers who can’t stay home and at-risk populations. Phase 2 will use mass vaccination clinics, pharmacies, primary care doctors offices, site-specific clinics, mobile teams, PHU and mobile sites. SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Simcoe