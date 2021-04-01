Local pharmacies added to vaccine rollout for those 55 and older

Article content

More pharmacies across Ontario, including ones in Brantford, Paris and Simcoe, have been added to the province’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

They soon will be administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 55 and older.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local pharmacies added to vaccine rollout for those 55 and older Back to video

The Simcoe locations are the Shoppers Drug Mart (covid-19.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en), 480 Norfolk St. and the pharmacy in the Wal-Mart store (www.walmart.ca/cp/shop/covid-19-vaccinations-centre-info/6000203072273), 160 Queensway E.

The Brantford location is the pharmacy in the Zehrs store, 410 Fairview Dr.

The Paris locations are Rexall, 72 Grand River St. N., and the pharmacy in the Sobeys store, 307 Grand River St. N.

All require appointments, which can be made by either visiting the pharmacy’s website or calling.

For the Zehrs pharmacy visit www.zehrs.ca/; for Rexall, visit www.rexall.ca/covid-19/vaccines; and for Sobeys visit www.pharmacyappointments.ca .