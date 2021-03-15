Local jobless rate increases

Article content

There were more people unemployed in the local area in February than in the previous month.

Brantford’s unemployment rate rose for the second time in as many months, figures released by Statistics Canada say.

The figures, released Friday, put the Brantford unemployment rate at 7.6 per cent in February, up from 6.9 per cent in January and 6.7 per cent in December. The increases are largely the result of business closings and capacity limits.

Nationally, the unemployment rate dropped in February to 8.2 per cent, the lowest it has been since March 2020 as employment increased across Canada. Ontario’s jobless rate dropped a full percentage point to 9.2 per cent.

In Norfolk, figures provided by Statistics Canada say the February unemployment rate was estimated to be 9 per cent, up slightly from 8.9 per cent in January. However, the Norfolk figures are based on a small sample size.

Full-time employment in Brantford has been rising steadily since the start of 2021. However, part-time employment has decreased by 1,200 positions since the beginning of the year, the Workforce Planning Board of Grand Erie said in a statement released Friday.