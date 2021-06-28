





Share this Story: Local hospitals receive ministry funding top-up

Local hospitals receive ministry funding top-up $1.1M for NGH, $243,000 for West Haldimand General

Article content The Ford government has made additional funds available for hospitals that have turned their attention to delayed and deferred surgeries and procedures now that the COVID-19 case count is in decline. Norfolk General Hospital in Simcoe will receive $1.1 million in addition to its baseline funding for 2020-21 of $39.3 million. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local hospitals receive ministry funding top-up Back to video West Haldimand General Hospital in Hagersville will receive $243,200 in addition to its baseline funding of $12.1 million. “This is a continuation of increased funding for local hospitals,” Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett said in a news release. “On top of this, our area hospitals are also eligible for the $30 million in new surgical funding.” The new Surgical Innovation Fund was created, in part, to help hospitals clear the backlog of surgeries and procedures that have accumulated while doctors and staff focused on patients with serious symptoms of COVID-19.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The fund, the province says, “will directly support Ontario’s hospitals and provide them with the flexibility they need to perform more surgeries and procedures in their communities. “This new fund will support hospitals across the province as they develop the innovative solutions needed to continue to provide high-quality care and ramp up surgical capacity, reducing wait times, and improving access to surgical services for patients.” In a statement, Lucy Bonanno, president and CEO of NGH and West Haldimand, said the $30-million fund is not for upgrades and modernization of surgical facilities. Bonanno and other representatives of NGH spoke to Norfolk council two weeks ago about their plans to upgrade two operating theatres at the hospital as well as NGH’s delivery facilities for expectant mothers. Norfolk County has committed $3 million toward the $9-million project. Another $2 million from the county is contingent on the Ministry of Health providing matching funds. “This $30-million funding opportunity is intended to address deferred surgical care due to the pandemic and aims to enable greater surgical output,” Bonanno said. “To gain access to this funding, a hospital must write a proposal and stay within the parameters. For example, nurse training programs, acquiring technology to improve efficiency in the hospital, and so on. “This funding does not apply to NGH’s surgical construction project as it is a large-scale initiative that will take an extended time to complete.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In the same funding announcement Friday, Haldimand War Memorial Hospital in Dunnville received a 2020-21 top-up of $274,000 in addition to the $13.7 million the ministry already committed to this year’s operations. “Haldimand War Memorial Hospital is grateful to receive additional funding from the government of Ontario to support our vital health-care services,” said Sharon Moore, president and CEO of the Dunnville hospital. “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to place extra pressure on our small hospital. These funds provide some welcome relief and assist us in reaching our hospital’s vision: `Best care, every person, every time.’” MSonnenberg@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Simcoe