Loaded handgun located during traffic stop: police

Reformer staff
Jun 16, 2021
Norfolk OPP seized weapons, drugs and currency from a vehicle on Cockshutt Road near Waterford on Monday.
A loaded handgun, suspected fentanyl, anabolic steroids and a large amount of cash were located after a vehicle was stopped by a Norfolk OPP officer near Waterford on Monday.

The incident took place on the Cockshutt Road at around 2:15 p.m.

The driver was taken into custody without incident.

A 26-year-old Brantford man was charged with multiple offences, including possession of a prohibited firearm and drug trafficking.

