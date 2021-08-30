Lions car shows planned for September

Monte Sonnenberg
Aug 30, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Port Dover Lions will be playing host to a series of show-and-shine vehicle shows during the month of September.
Port Dover Lions will be playing host to a series of show-and-shine vehicle shows during the month of September. Photo by Postmedia /File

The Port Dover Lions have plans to stage four show-and-shine car shows at Silver Lake Park in September.

Story continues below

The shows will be held Monday evenings on Sept. 6, Sept. 13, Sept. 20 and Sept. 27 from 4 p.m. till dusk.

“It will be a ‘lite’ version of the Show and Shine as we have not been able to secure any food vendors,” Alan Strang, Lions marketing and communications officer, said in a news release. “But many car enthusiasts have been asking us to start up the show, even for just a few weeks”

COVID-19 has complicated the staging of events since the global pandemic was declared in March, 2020, including the Lions’ Show and Shine event in Port Dover.

The Port Dover Lions have played host to the summer-time car shows since 2018. Silver Lake Park is located at 320 St. Patrick Street.

Latest National Stories

News Near Simcoe

This Week in Flyers