Lewis holds Haldimand-Norfolk for Conservatives

Haldimand-Norfolk rolled out the blue carpet for riding newcomer Leslyn Lewis Monday, providing her a comfortable margin of victory in a federal election that didn’t change very much on Parliament Hill.

With 261 of 262 polls in Haldimand-Norfolk counted Tuesday afternoon, Elections Canada reports Lewis collected 28,716 votes, or 47.5 percent of the 60,423 ballots cast. This compares with 16,332 votes cast for second-place finisher Karen Matthews of the Liberal Party. For Matthews, this translated into 27 per cent of ballots cast in the riding.

The result wasn’t completely unexpected, given that incumbent Conservative MP Diane Finley, who announced her departure from federal politics last year, had held the riding each election since 2004.

“I’m really happy that the warmth I felt and received translated into votes,” Lewis said at a private get-together in Simcoe Monday after the polls closed at 9:30 p.m.

The Toronto lawyer reported that she learned a lot about the voters in her adopted riding and the top-of-mind issues that excited them during this campaign. Lewis said many local voters were impatient with the rancour and personal attacks at the national level which, at times, overshadowed this campaign.

Thanks to the pandemic and increasing problems of affordability across the board, Lewis said many local voters wanted to talk about the nuts-and-bolts issues affecting their lives as well as potential solutions to the challenges facing struggling households.

“People didn’t want the pettiness or the attacks,” she said. “They wanted to talk about issues because they have not experienced such hardship.”