Lewis holds Haldimand-Norfolk for Conservatives

Haldimand-Norfolk rolled out the blue carpet for riding newcomer Leslyn Lewis Monday, providing her a comfortable margin of victory in a federal election that didn’t change very much on Parliament Hill.
With 261 of 262 polls in Haldimand-Norfolk counted Tuesday afternoon, Elections Canada reports Lewis collected 28,716 votes, or 47.5 percent of the 60,423 ballots cast. This compares with 16,332 votes cast for second-place finisher Karen Matthews of the Liberal Party. For Matthews, this translated into 27 per cent of ballots cast in the riding.
The result wasn’t completely unexpected, given that incumbent Conservative MP Diane Finley, who announced her departure from federal politics last year, had held the riding each election since 2004.
“I’m really happy that the warmth I felt and received translated into votes,” Lewis said at a private get-together in Simcoe Monday after the polls closed at 9:30 p.m.
The Toronto lawyer reported that she learned a lot about the voters in her adopted riding and the top-of-mind issues that excited them during this campaign. Lewis said many local voters were impatient with the rancour and personal attacks at the national level which, at times, overshadowed this campaign.
Thanks to the pandemic and increasing problems of affordability across the board, Lewis said many local voters wanted to talk about the nuts-and-bolts issues affecting their lives as well as potential solutions to the challenges facing struggling households.
“People didn’t want the pettiness or the attacks,” she said. “They wanted to talk about issues because they have not experienced such hardship.”
Lewis concluded from this that her low-key, analytical style was an asset on the campaign trail.
“People had a low tolerance for the bickering, and I think that worked to my advantage,” she said. “I try not to deal in that level of negativity.”
Lewis, who has moved with her family to Dunnville in the east end of Haldimand-Norfolk, turned heads across Canada last year with an impressive, cerebral campaign for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada.
A relative unknown before the campaign without a seat in the House of Commons, Lewis placed third behind former Progressive Conservative MP Peter McKay and the eventual winner Erin O’Toole.
With the federal Liberals poised to return to power with another minority government, Conservative MPs are preparing for O’Toole, as leader of the Official Opposition, to name a shadow cabinet and a B-list of parliamentary assistants.
Lewis declined to state a preference when asked if there was a specific critic role she was interested in pursuing.
“I would be happy to serve in any capacity,” she said. “I see myself bending to Haldimand-Norfolk and to the people of Canada. I haven’t given any thought to anything specific. I’m just happy to serve Canadians in any capacity.”
Lewis isn’t the first Dunnville resident to represent Haldimand-Norfolk in the House of Commons. Dr. Bud Bradley of Dunnville, a dentist, represented the riding as a Progressive Conservative MP from 1979 to 1988.
