Legal action possible on gas well issue
Vandendriessche says toxic gas problem may be expanding
Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp would like to see some co-operation from the Ministry of Natural Resources regarding the toxic gas well situation in Silver Hill.
Failing that, the mayor said this week that the ministry could be the subject of a class-action lawsuit involving the county and residents of Ward 2.
The latter have had their peace of mind and the enjoyment of their property disrupted by the chronic emission of hydrogen sulphide gas from the dozens of current and former natural gas wells in and around the hamlet.
In an update to Norfolk council Tuesday, Chopp said MNR is the only agency that refuses to acknowledge that the capping of a relief well along the banks of Big Creek on North Walsingham Road 10 is the cause of “whack-a-mole” gas emissions east and northeast of this location.
Chopp noted that experts from the University of Waterloo and hydrogeologists with Matrix Solutions of Guelph and Mississauga have presented compelling evidence that the trouble stems from the capping of a relief vent in Silver Hill six years ago.
“They’re (MNR) the ones who caused the problem,” Chopp said. “It’s on Norfolk County property, so somehow we’ve become the cause.”
Chopp made her remarks after four representatives of Matrix Solutions presented their findings from an in-depth study within a 186-square-kilometre area south-east of Langton.
Toxic emissions in Silver Hill came to the fore on North Walsingham Road 10 three years ago. After problem gas wells were capped there – one of which cost $500,000 to correct – an abandoned gas well on county property on Forestry Farm Road north of McDowell Road West began emitting high levels of hydrogen sulphide gas. A recent attempt to cap the well failed due to strong groundwater pressure.
In its report, Matrix Solutions said success on Forestry Farm Road will likely require capping nearby wells on private property. Chopp says this is problematic. The mayor doesn’t want the county setting an expensive precedent on land it doesn’t own for a problem it did not create.
Meanwhile, focussing solely on the county well may be no solution at all.
“Plugging one well might not work for the health and safety of residents,” CAO Jason Burgess said. “So we would like to have more consultation with the ministry.”
Meanwhile, Langton-area Coun. Linda Vandendriessche reported Tuesday that the problem with noxious fumes appears to be expanding.
Vandendriessche — a long-time resident of Ward 2 – says the Silver Hill area has smelled like rotten eggs for years. However, she has recently received reports that the odor is increasingly noticeable in the area of North Walsingham Road 12 east of Langton.
“It’s coming down the 12th,” Vandendriessche said. “It’s always been in the Silver Hill area. But it’s moving. It seems to be migrating and progressing.”
MNR created the relief vent along Big Creek in 1968. MNR capped it in 2015 under orders of the Ministry of the Environment, which was concerned about toxic mineral discharge into the creek. Since that event, the water table in the Silver Hill area has risen, connecting natural gas with sulphur deposits near the surface and, in turn, creating the conditions for the production of hydrogen sulphide fumes.
