Labour ministry completes on-site probe of fatal construction collapse

LONDON – Ontario’s labour ministry has completed its on-site investigation at Nest on Wonderland – the London construction project that partially collapsed last December, killing two workers and injuring five others.

But four months after the Dec. 11 workplace disaster, when a portion of the building’s fourth floor caved in, the ministry hasn’t decided whether charges will be laid.

“It is too soon to determine whether the ministry will pursue charges as the investigation is ongoing,” a ministry spokesperson told The London Free Press.

The Ministry of Labour launched an investigation into what caused the structure to fail within days of the collapse. It had been in control of the construction site at the mid-rise complex at 555 Teeple Terrace, located along Wonderland Road, since then.

Workers were first allowed to return to work in early 2021 after it was determined “there were no concerns regarding structural stability” at the site. But the ministry remained in control of the portion of the project where the collapse occurred.