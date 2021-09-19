Heather King says she looks forward to spending more time with her family as a grandmother – and having more time to read – as she prepares to retire at the end of 2021 after eight years as Chief Executive Officer of the Norfolk County Public Library.

“I feel very humbled to have had a wonderful career as a public servant,” King said. “I have worked with amazing staff and volunteers who have made the journey enjoyable. Without them, many of the goals and projects that I have taken the leadership role on, would not have been successful.”

King to retire as CEO of Norfolk County Public Library

In the early 1980s King was a preschool story teacher at the Delhi Library, then spent the next 20 years in the Town of Simcoe and Norfolk County’s recreation department, serving as a leisure education co-ordinator, child and youth co-ordinator, and supervisor of community programs.

During that time she also taught recreation-based courses at Fanshawe and Mohawk colleges, and worked on heart health and cancer prevention efforts with the health unit.

King has seen a number of changes to the library system over the years, with technology being at the forefront, giving way to digital formats and an online presence.

“This type of progress has been very important to the library as we have been able to maintain an important service to our patrons during the pandemic,” said the CEO. “Public libraries have also been leaders in providing computers and digital devices and formats for all residents since the early 1990s.”

King said many area residents have become more efficient in digital literacy, considering some do not have the means to afford a computer or internet access at home.

She noted that library jobs have moved from a predominantly female market to a diverse workforce, with most staff possessing a library technician diploma, and three who have a Masters in Library Science.