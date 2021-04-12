Keep cannabis edibles under lock and key

Article content

They may be known as “gummies” among people in the know, but local officials want the public to remember that cannabis edibles pack a whallop and are not suitable for children.

In fact, they can be dangerous.

That is the message West Haldimand General Hospital wishes to share following an uptick in the number of children passing through its doors in Hagersville now that edibles laced with the active ingredient in cannabis have been legalized for adult consumption.

“The West Haldimand emergency department has noticed an increase in kids ending up in their care after accidentally eating THC edibles that look like regular candy or other foods,” hospital spokesperson Aaron Gautreau says in a news release.

“As a result, West Haldimand General is reminding people to keep cannabis products locked and out of sight from children.”

Gautreau says children aren’t the only ones who may be confused by the innocent appearance of cannabis edibles.

“Even adults can be confused between regular candies and baked goods and those containing cannabis,” he said. “Proper storage and labeling are critical to keeping people safe.”

Citing Health Canada guidance, Gautreau advises those of legal age who consume cannabis edibles to purchase from reputable retailers.

Health Canada further advises that edibles should be stored in a place where minors cannot access them, adding that packaging should be plain so no one mistakes them for candy.

