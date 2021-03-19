





Article content Owners of vacant lots on Hastings Drive in Long Point face bylaw charges if they attempt to erect structures or situate recreational vehicles on them. Tuesday, a Superior Court judge ruled that the hazard land designation on Hastings, which was imposed by the former Haldimand-Norfolk Region in 1985, clearly states what is permitted on these properties and retains legal standing in Norfolk County. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Judge upholds hazard land restrictions on Hastings Drive Back to video “The evidence tendered does not support a finding (that) the use of the property as a camping or recreational compound is a legal non-conforming use,” Justice D. J. Gordon said in his 24-page ruling, dated March 16. “In my view, the evidence is overwhelming to the contrary. I have concluded the wording in (the) bylaw is clear and unambiguous. Placing a travel trailer on the property is illegal and has been since 1985.” The challenge to the county zoning bylaw was brought by Randy Mawhiney of St. Williams, owner of two vacant lots on Hastings.

Article content The court heard Mawhiney received an opinion from Norfolk County in 2009 that the hazard land designation did not forbid the presence of recreational vehicles and their associated uses. In his ruling, Justice Gordon said this advice was flawed, triggering a “lengthy and expensive” dispute that culminated in the March 16 decision. Cottages lined Hastings Drive until a severe storm damaged or destroyed dozens of them in the fall of 1985. The gale occurred at a time of record-high water levels in Lake Erie. Haldimand-Norfolk Region responded by imposing a hazard land designation on Hastings, an act that severely limits what property owners can do in this neighbourhood. “This is one of the most sensitive environmental areas in Ontario,” the judge said. “Common sense more than suggests no residential or recreational use – seasonal or otherwise – is permissible other than day use, save for any legal, conforming uses.” A handful of cottages west of Erie Boulevard survived the storm and have been occupied ever since. That’s because they are covered by the legal, non-conforming provision. In an affidavit filed at the proceeding, former Norfolk Mayor Dennis Travale said the “general consensus” of county staff suggested a recreational trailer was an allowable use in the hazard land area. Justice Gordon accorded this conclusion no weight because Travale was not qualified to deliver it. Gordon said Mawhiney should have consulted a professional planner or a lawyer with expertise in land-planning issues.

Article content The hazard land designation on Hastings says day uses on the vacant lots that one would associate with public parks are permissible. Also permissible is launching boats. No structures are allowed. The court heard that Mawhiney has made a number of alterations to his property. These include grading and levelling, installing a driveway, installing a cement pad for a recreational vehicle, installing a boat launch and a dock, the installation of electrical service, the drilling of a water point, breakwalls along the lakeshore and the construction of three change houses. Norfolk’s bylaw division charged Mawhiney with a zoning infraction in 2018. The new Norfolk council elected that year later declared support for intensified recreational uses on Hastings and the charge was dropped. With the county standing down on its own bylaw, Hastings cottage owner Richard Mercey filed a counter-application to Mawhiney’s petition. Mercey’s lawyer argued for the hazard land designation in the county’s absence, helping shape Justice Gordon’s understanding of the issue and his subsequent ruling. Attempts to contact Mawhiney Friday were unsuccessful. MSonnenberg@postmedia.com

