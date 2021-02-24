Judge says extra pandemic credit should be standard

Article content

An Ontario Court justice has suggested applying a standard extra credit to offenders for time spent in jail awaiting trials during the pandemic.

Justice Gethin Edward said during a recent case that an acceptance of the dangers and lack of programming, freedoms and personal hygiene in jails during COVID-19 would simplify the current system where more work is now assigned to those at reformatory facilities, which are often dealing with reduced staff.

“Can we all just agree that during a pandemic it should be a rote two-for-one during the pandemic?” Edward asked during a recent sentencing hearing in Cayuga court.

“One of my bugaboos is the fact that defence counsel has to write to a facility that’s already overworked based on a pandemic and say take someone away from their regular duties to write up this 15-page report that talks about how many showers someone had or how many times someone got out in the yard.”