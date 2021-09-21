'It's all good' - Matthews takes election loss all in stride
Liberal candidate Karen Matthews has a fondness for Haldimand-Norfolk.
Placing second in Monday’s federal election to Conservative Leslyn Lewis hasn’t changed that.
'It's all good' - Matthews takes election loss all in stride Back to video
“I’m still going to be here in Haldimand-Norfolk,” she said after early numbers indicated Lewis would win the riding. “It’s all good.”
Matthews said she wasn’t really surprised by the result. With more than half of the 262 polls in the riding reporting, Lewis had 11,611 votes compared to 6,554 for Matthews.
“Nothing really surprises me at the end of the day,” she said. “I ran for all the right reasons.”
Those reasons include having a strong local voice represent the people of Haldimand-Norfolk.
Matthews says the people of the riding have handed Lewis “a very special gift.”
“Handle it with care.”
Matthews didn’t really see herself as a political person, but admits the nomination of Lewis for the Conservative Party was the final push she needed to enter the race. She felt a local voice was needed, someone who lived and worked in the community. Lewis had moved to the riding from Toronto after securing the nomination.
Matthews, who grew up in Port Dover, is former general manager of the Norfolk County Fair and current general manager of Burning Kiln Winery in Turkey Point.
She filed her nomination papers just before Christmas and has been hard at work ever since. Matthews has spoken to a lot of people in the riding, and was doing much of the same on Election Day. She joked she would wake up the following morning and still be knocking on doors.
Matthews said concerns about pandemic recovery and how we move forward is an issue of importance to people in both Haldimand and Norfolk. So too is the need for affordable daycare. Indigenous issues were topics of concern among voters she spoke to in Haldimand while agriculture, infrastructure, and tourism were cited often by voters in the Norfolk end of the riding.
The campaign has had emotional moments, including when she voted at an advance poll. As she put an ‘X’ beside her name, Matthews thought of those who would be voting for her. “There are going to be others who put an X beside my name and believe in me,” she recalled.
A couple hours before the polls closed, two of those people stopped outside her Port Dover home to offer words of encouragement. Inside her home was a group of supporters. Her garage had turned into election central with computers on tables and poll maps of the riding posted along one wall.
There have been memorable moments along the way. One came while campaigning in Caledonia in the days following an all-candidates meeting. A Grade 6 student who answered the door of a home told Matthews he knew who she was. “He said ‘I would vote for you because I watched the debate and I thought you had the best answers’,” Matthews recalled, noting people were engaged even at a young age.
So what’s next for Matthews? She will return to her position at Burning Kiln.
She laughs when asked about any future political aspirations.