





Share this Story: Integrity reports referred to Ombudsman

Article content Norfolk County’s integrity referee is under the microscope now that Norfolk council has referred his assessment of its behaviour to Ombudsman Ontario. Council supported the move in a 5-3 vote Tuesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Integrity reports referred to Ombudsman Back to video Council members and staff have been critical of the conclusions Toronto lawyer John Mascarin has drawn in the two annual reports he has produced since his firm – Aird and Berlis – was hired in 2019 to manage integrity complaints involving council members. They are especially concerned about generalizations which suggest this council is unethical and lacks integrity. Council members who have elicited no integrity complaints are especially annoyed. Simcoe Coun. Ian Rabbitts aired his concerns April 20. Tuesday, it was the turn of Port Rowan Coun. Tom Masschaele. “I feel uncomfortable with the conclusions the integrity commissioner has come up with,” Masschaele said. “I take particular exception to the suggestion that – during an entire term of council – we all, somehow, are being suspected of being `unethical.’ I very much take exception to that.

Article content “Personally, I’m offended by it. I feel the characterizations are unfair and unnecessary. All of this council was at least somewhat impugned with pretty much no evidence.” CAO Jason Burgess took exception to Mascarin’s 2019 report and explored the possibility last year of referring it to Ombudsman Ontario. The latter declined, saying it prefers these referrals to come by way of council resolution. Burgess laid out council’s concerns in a report Tuesday night. Unfair, Burgess said, was this statement in the 2019 year-end review: “Good governance also entails adherence to and respect for established ethical codes and standards – something this council was willing to overlook during its first (year) of office.” In his report, Burgess pointed out that this conclusion prompted a headline on a CBC News website that said “Council was willing to overlook ethical standards.” Burgess alleges the integrity commissioner over-reached in the same report when he remarked on the large number of senior county staff that left the municipal corporation in 2019. “A change of culture was indeed afoot,” Mascarin said. “It is no secret that the county has had a massive turnover in its senior administration in 2019 – including three different CAOs. The magnitude of loss of institutional knowledge and administrative skill cannot be underestimated.” Burgess maintains – and some council members agree – that conclusions like this should not be drawn in the absence of a formal investigation. In his estimation, Burgess says Mascarin’s conclusions violate principles of “due process” and “natural justice.”

Article content Especially problematic, Burgess adds, is Mascarin’s assessment at the end of his 2020 review of what Norfolk council needs to do “to restore even a measure of accountability and integrity to how it will conduct itself for the remainder of its term.” “This is a very significant conclusion against council and one that is not supported by any evidence,” Burgess said. “In fact, staff would provide significant evidence that would be contrary to this conclusion.” Port Dover Coun. Amy Martin said council should drop it, pointing out that Mascarin’s conclusions – in the end – are words on paper with little consequence. Waterford Coun. Kim Huffman says council should take Mascarin’s reports in the spirit in which they are offered, learn from them, and move on. Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp, however, begged to differ. “Words do matter,” she said. “Documents that live forever do matter. And so process matters. That is the foundation for the rule of law.” MSonnenberg@postmedia.com

