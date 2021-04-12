





Article content Unfinished business is a recurring theme in the latest annual report from Norfolk council’s integrity commissioner. In May of last year, Toronto lawyer John Mascarin says council directed staff to review his findings from 2019 and report back with recommendations. However, that review never took place, something Mascarin noted last week in his 2020 annual report. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Integrity report laments poor council relations Back to video “The CAO indicated he would enlist a third party to assist with the report,” Mascarin says in his latest update. “More than nine months later, no report has materialized.” Last week, CAO Jason Burgess explained he and council did not act on Mascarin’s recommendations because he concluded they were out of order. “I didn’t believe the integrity commissioner’s comments were appropriate,” Burgess said last week. “I raised these concerns with his law firm (Aird and Berlis) and the ombudsman. “There are standards under natural justice you have to follow before you have a negative finding like that and I don’t believe he followed them.”

Article content Burgess said his search for an avenue of redress came to an end when Ombudsman Ontario refused to field his concerns. Burgess was told the ombudsman is not empowered to address complaints from municipal staff; that only elected officials can engage his services. In his 2020 annual report, Mascarin draws a straight line between council’s refusal to act on the 2019 report and a continuing deterioration of council relations that has manifested itself, on occasion, in acrimonious exchanges on the council floor. There have been exchanges since then, but matters came to a head Nov. 17 when Mayor Kristal Chopp vacated the council chamber upon learning that several councillors wished to enter formal complaints about her management style into the record. Matters came to a head because the mayor had been investigating the source of confidential, in-camera information that was appearing on social media websites critical of the municipality and its policies. The mayor concluded these leaks were damaging to the municipality, and reports subsequently emerged that they had been the subject of blunt discussions behind closed doors. “At the aforementioned meeting, the members of council expressed their profound disappointment at the lack of team unity and even the ‘dread’ that some feel about attending meetings,” Mascarin’s report says. “The members spoke openly and frankly about what they viewed as a troubled, ineffective, dysfunctional, adversarial and hostile atmosphere both inside and outside the council chambers. Several members referred to the constant stress and anxiety they feel when seeking to merely carry out their functions as elected representatives.

Article content “To their credit, most members recognized and spoke of the council’s toxicity and malfunction. In the end, council passed a motion to direct the facilitation of an all-day governance training session for themselves. “Although no such facilitation or training has yet been scheduled, we understand that a very reputable governance and meeting expert has been contacted to possibly undertake this work.” Mascarin adds later that the county did approach his office for recommendations on who might effectively serve this mediation role. Mascarin’s report concludes by saying that his office fielded six inquiries from Norfolk council members last year. Three inquiries came from staff while 14 came from the public and another four from the media. Mascarin adds his services last year cost Norfolk $35,270. Of this, $3,300 was billed for producing the 2020 annual report, which runs to eight pages. Norfolk council will consider the 2020 report at its regular meeting Tuesday, which begins at 3 p.m. The proceeding is available for viewing at the county website. MSonnenberg@postmedia.com

