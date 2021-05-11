Input sought on strategy to control wild pigs

Article content

The Ontario government is looking for input on its strategy to control invasive wild pigs before they start to cause significant damage.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has drafted a report to deal with the animals, calling the pigs an “ecological train wreck” in other parts of the world.

“Wild pigs are invasive and pose a threat to the natural environment, agricultural industry and human health and safety,” the report said. “In areas where wild pigs have become established, jurisdictions are investing significant time and resources to compensate for damages and for undertaking efforts to control their spread.”

The ministry is accepting comments on the report until June 7 at https://ero.ontario.ca/notice/019-3468.

There have been some sightings of wild pigs in Brant and Norfolk counties. The ministry’s tracking system through the iNaturalist app and website (inaturalist.ca) shows a report in the Brant area in December 2020. A photo of a dead wild boar piglet was posted. The person, who shared the photo, also reported possible pig tracks and scat in a forest area. Wild pigs were also reported in Norfolk in the fall of 2019.