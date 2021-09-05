Person suffers serious injuries in shooting on Six Nations

Reformer staff
Sep 05, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Six Nations police and OPP have mounted a joint investigation after an unidentified individual was shot and seriously wounded on Mohawk Road Thursday. – File photo
Six Nations police and OPP have mounted a joint investigation after an unidentified individual was shot and seriously wounded on Mohawk Road Thursday. – File photo  

Police on Six Nations of the Grand River are collaborating with Ontario Provincial Police after a person was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound.

Story continues below

OPP spokesperson Derek Rogers said in a news release that the victim was found inside a home and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

“The suspects fled the scene and remain outstanding.”

Six Nations police said the shooting, which happened Thursday on Mohawk Road, was targeted.

“While there is not believed to be a threat to public safety, members of the public should be aware of their personal safety at all times,” Rogers said.

OPP provided their emergency response team, crime unit, forensic identification services and the criminal investigations branch.

Brantford and Hamilton police are also helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, the Six Nations police at 519-445-2811, or Crime Stoppers of Norfolk and Haldimand at 1-800-222-8477.

Latest National Stories

News Near Simcoe

This Week in Flyers