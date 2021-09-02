Indigenous group organizes solidarity paddle on Saturday

A new Indigenous group has organized a solidarity paddle in support of those opposed to the Lines 3 and 5 pipelines.

Allies of the Onkwehonwe are inviting people to participate in a day-long event on Saturday that begins with a sunrise ceremony at Chiefswood Park in Ohsweken at 7 a.m. and is followed by a solidarity paddle on the Grand River at 8 a.m.

The paddle will be followed by an afternoon at Chiefswood with speakers covering various topics, including the pipelines, traditional gardening and women and children’s issues.

Line 3 refers to a plan by Calgary-based Enbridge to replace and upgrade an existing 1,097-mile crude oil pipeline that goes from Edmonton to Superior, Wis. The project is expected to cost about $9.3 billion and is scheduled to be operating by the end of the 2021. It has been the target of protests and court challenges.

Line 5 is a 1,038-kilometre pipeline that carries western oil and natural gas liquids from Superior, Wis., through Michigan to Sarnia. It supplies refineries and propane distributors in Ontario, Quebec and the U.S. Midwest.

Line 5 has been the subject of a dispute between its owner, Enbridge, and the State of Michigan after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revoked an easement that, since 1953, has allowed the pipeline to run along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac. The governor cited concerns about the risk of spills into the Great Lakes, but Enbridge challenged that order in U.S. federal court while vowing to continue to operate Line 5.

The two sides had been scheduled to try and settle the issue through a court-appointed mediator in August. Enbridge has said the company’s “goal is to work co-operatively to reconcile interests, resolve disputes and move forward.

“We’re organizing this event in solidarity with the Mackinaw Odawa who are having their paddle in opposition to Line 5 on Saturday as well,” said Jacqueline House, of Allies of the Onkwehonwe. “We’d like to be with them but for a lot of reasons, the COVID-19 pandemic being one of them, we can’t be with them.

“We decided the best way to show our support is to have our own paddle.”

All are invited to participate in the event.

For more information, email organizers at alliesoftheonkwehonwe@outlook.com.