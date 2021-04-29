





Article content A Toyotetsu employee in Simcoe says the company has a strict COVID-19 routine at the front entrance where all employees reporting to work have their temperatures taken and are required to answer questions related to coronavirus symptoms. However, this same employee alleges a similar routine was not followed at “the back door” where dozens of truck drivers, maintenance workers and other temporary visitors come and go on a daily basis. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Toyotetsu employees question protocols after outbreak Back to video The employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said many of these visitors travelled to Norfolk County from COVID-19 hot spots in the Greater Toronto Area. The worker said they raised the matter with management but allegedly nothing was done to address it. “I mentioned this to my team leader two weeks ago,” the employee told The Reformer Wednesday. “Every single employee walking through that door has to have their temperature taken and a self-assessment done. But coming through the back door? And they’re all coming in from the city.”

Article content The company says those who visit the facility are subject to COVID-19 safety protocols. This same employee said there were three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Simcoe plant, which employs 1,200, as of April 19. By Monday, April 26, the employee said the number of suspected cases had risen to 25. Tuesday, Toyotetsu closed the plant “out of an abundance of caution,” Brad Krampp, Toyotetsu’s manager of human resources, said in a posting Thursday on Facebook. In the posting, Krampp pegs the number of positive cases at the plant at eight based on Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit information. “Though the vast majority of these cases have not been linked to on-site transmission at Toyotetsu, we’re continuing to follow the guidance of public-health officials,” Krampp says. “For this reason, and out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided to temporarily pause our operations. “We recognize the disruption this has caused for many of you and we are working closely with the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit regarding the safe re-starting of our operations. As we continue to follow their guidance, a return-to-work date will be determined with your health and the health of your families as our primary consideration.” When asked about the situation at Toyotetsu – one of Norfolk County’s major employers – on Wednesday, Mayor Kristal Chopp, chair of the Norfolk and Haldimand board of health, said she had received a similar report from a different Toyotetsu employee in an email update.

Article content Chopp added she draws no conclusions from the report and other information on social media concerning this matter, only that this is the narrative that was shared with her as well. Toyotetsu employees are also sharing word of their experience with UNIFOR, the successor group to the Canadian Auto Workers and Canada’s largest labour union. Justin Gniposky, an organizer with UNIFOR based in the GTA, confirmed Thursday he has heard similar reports but added that UNIFOR is unable to offer confirmation. Gniposky said UNIFOR has targeted Toyota assembly plants in Cambridge and Woodstock as part of a union drive but has not mounted a similar campaign at Toyotetsu in Simcoe. “This stuff is tricky,” Gniposky said. “They should be doing their due diligence to protect their workforce. This is serious. Obviously, this is happening in a manufacturing setting. Paid sick days would help. Had that been a priority, maybe people would’ve stayed home. “This is not necessarily an employer issue. This is something we’d like the province to pursue.” The Ford government this week said it intends to put a program in place to compensate workers who fall ill with COVID-19 and choose to stay home. The province, however, is also looking for a commitment from the federal government before it settles on a course of action. The Toyotetsu employee who spoke to The Reformer said they are looking at a two-week layoff at least with no pay. In his April 28th message to workers, Krampp said employees will be paid through the end of the week (May 1). He said employees who can use vacation time during the layoff should do so and will be paid for the same as usual. As an alternative, Krampp suggested an application to Canada’s employment insurance program.

Article content “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience during this challenging time and we look forward to safely welcoming everyone back to work,” Krampp said. Charlene Ewing, assistant general manager of the Toyotetsu plant in Simcoe, said in a media release Tuesday night that the Park Road facility will re-open “when it is safe to do so.” In an email late Thursday, Ewing said Toyotetsu has concluded that at least two of the cases reported at the plant were likely transmitted on-site. Ewing adds that Toyotetsu partners who visit the facility on a transient basis are subject to a temperature check and a symptom self-assessment inquiry upon entry to the building. The Simcoe plant manufactures parts for Toyota vehicles assembled in Woodstock and Cambridge. MSonnenberg@postmedia.com

