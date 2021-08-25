Bystanders shouldn’t be alarmed if the Grand River between Caledonia and Cayuga turns a strange colour this week.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

On Thursday, Haldimand County will pour a harmless dye into the Grand in Caledonia in an effort to better understand the behaviour of effluent discharge from the town’s wastewater treatment plant once it enters the watercourse.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. In the pink in Haldimand County Back to video

“Dye tracers are a common way to see effluent spreads in rivers and other waterways,” Kyra Hayes, Haldimand spokesperson, said in a news release. “The dye dilutes quickly as it moves downstream, doesn’t reduce dissolved oxygen levels in the river, and is safe for people, pets, aquatic life and other wildlife.”

The dye in this case will be pink. The section of the Grand under examination extends from Caledonia to York, north of Cayuga.

“The study’s purpose is to further understand the Caledonia wastewater treatment plant’s effluent plume,” said Hayes.

“The major aim of wastewater treatment is to remove as much of the suspended solids and nutrients as possible before the remaining water – called effluent – is discharged back to the environment.”

Hayes added that Haldimand’s wastewater treatment practices – in all instances – meet or exceed standards set by Ontario Ministry of the Environment.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com