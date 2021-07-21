Illegal marriage ceremony scare at town hall

There were some tense days recently at Governor Simcoe Square shortly after Teresa Olsen arrived as Norfolk County’s new clerk.

Following a review of Norfolk’s civil ceremony practices, questions arose as to whether recent marriages conducted on the municipality’s behalf were legal and binding.

As it happens, they are.

However, council this week tightened up procedures and – going forward – far fewer county officials will have the authority to perform marriages.

“There were legitimate concerns in the clerk’s department for a few days that there may be a legal problem with these ceremonies,” Mayor Kristal Chopp said Wednesday. “It was an issue that needed to be cleaned up.”

Norfolk County has been offering civil marriage ceremonies in the council chamber at Governor Simcoe Square since 2005. Under the Municipal Act, municipal clerks have the authority to delegate their responsibilities, in writing, to anyone they choose other than an elected municipal official.

Reviewing the records, Olsen noted that several individuals in the community who no longer work for the county are authorized to perform marriages on the municipality’s behalf and continue to do so. This severed connection to the municipality — and therefore the province and its statutes — raised questions about the legality of the civil ceremonies they’ve performed.

“At this time, the clerk recommends providing the civil marriage ceremony as it was originally intended and established by Norfolk County — to be offered on-site and during regular business hours by members of the clerk’s department,” Olsen said in a report to council Tuesday.