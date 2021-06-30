Ice cream ruined in break-in

Ice cream with an estimated value of $300 was ruined in a break-and-enter in Port Dover this week.

Article content

Sometime between Friday and Sunday morning, someone broke into an ice-cream hut on New Lakeshore Road. Once inside, someone stole soft drinks and cash. They also left a freezer door open, causing a large quantity of ice cream to melt.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Vandal steals air horns

Fire extinguishers were discharged in an apparent act of vandalism in Port Dover earlier this week.

Monday morning, police were summoned to a construction site on Harbour Street.

An investigation determined that someone broke into a construction building in the early morning hours and discharged several fire extinguishers. They also stole three air horns.

Norfolk OPP are investigating. Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be shared anonymously with Crime Stoppers of Norfolk and Haldimand at 1-800-222-8477. Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of $2,000.

Cannabis stolen in break-in

A large quantity of cannabis was reported stolen during a break-in at a home in Simcoe this week.

The incident on Metcalfe Street South occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Also stolen were jewellery and cosmetics.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Double blackmail in Norfolk

A Norfolk resident learned an expensive lesson about sharing intimate information on the internet last week.

Police were called to investigate last Friday after a web surfer friended someone online they thought was an acquaintance.