Hundreds of appointments added to Thursday clinic in Cayuga

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Wednesday two new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

Two more individuals have recovered from the virus, resulting in the number of active cases remaining at eight.

Since the pandemic was declared more than one year ago, Haldimand and Norfolk counties have had 2,716 confirmed cases of the virus. Of those 2,655 people have recovered while 47 COVID-related deaths have occurred. An additional six people who had tested positive for the virus died of complications attributed to other illnesses.

The seven-day rolling average stands at 1.00 calculated on a three-day delay to account for delays in the reporting of testing and results.

On the vaccination front, another 1,207 doses of vaccine were given Tuesday at mass immunization clinics, physicians’ offices and pharmacies throughout the region.

To date 111,792 doses have been administered by the health unit, but that number swells to 125,853 when taking into account vaccinations that area residents have obtained outside of Haldimand and Norfolk counties.

While 57 per cent of the local adult population is now fully vaccinated, health unit officials announced Wednesday that hundreds of additional appointments have been added at the mass clinic on Thursday, July 15 at the Cayuga Arena. The move aims to give more people the opportunity to be immunized, as 26 per cent of adults across the two counties remain unvaccinated.

Norfolk’s corporate communications director Kyra Hayes noted that the Pfizer vaccine would be administered at the clinic on Thursday in Cayuga, and urges people to book online at hnhu.org/popup.

“Anyone who has not had their first shot, or wishes to get their second dose quicker, is encouraged to book,” Hayes said.

If transportation to a clinic is a challenge, residents can request assistance by sending an e-mail to vaccine@hnhss.ca.

Public Health Ontario reported Wednesday 153 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths across the province where there are currently 1,478 active cases.