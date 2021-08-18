Hub land sale closes Aug. 30
Property listed for $4.95M
Norfolk council will have some good news to consider when it reconvenes in September.
Norfolk officials confirmed this week that the multi-million dollar sale of the former hub parcel on Ireland Road will close, as expected, at the end of this month.
Shelley Darlington, Norfolk’s general manager of corporate services, says the sale becomes official Aug. 30. Norfolk County has retained the law firm Gowling WLG to oversee its side of the transaction, which was announced this spring.
“We’re on track,” Mayor Kristal Chopp said this week.
“The end of August was always when it was meant to be. I think there will be an announcement before September.”
In May, Norfolk council accepted an offer to purchase the 24-acre parcel within the urban boundary of Simcoe from Newmarket-based home builder Calibrex.
Norfolk County purchased the hub land from members of the Paris-based developing firm, Zitia Group. Zitia Group has been responsible in recent years for construction of the new subdivision on former agricultural land south of Oakwood Cemetery.
Norfolk secured the parcel in 2019 to complete a funding application to the Ford government for a proposed $50-million recreational hub. The county’s commitment to the project was contingent on receiving significant provincial-federal funding, which was denied.
Norfolk bought the land for $3.2 million. In negotiations with the vendors, Chopp structured the deal in a manner that obligated them to buy back the land at the original purchase price if provincial-federal funding was refused.
The mayor also structured the deal so that the county could seek a third-party buyer if the vendors did not act on the buy-back provision within a reasonable time frame. In the fall of 2020, Norfolk council gave the vendors 90 days to come up with the cash. That didn’t happen and the county put the parcel on the market.
Chopp has said on a couple occasions that the Calibrex offer represents a “substantial profit” over and above the $3.2 million purchase price. Norfolk listed the property for $4.95 million but is withholding the final, negotiated amount pending closure.
While the price agreed to has not been released, Chopp suggested soon after the sale that the profit is significant enough to underwrite major upgrades to the Simcoe Recreation Centre at the Norfolk County Fairgrounds. If Norfolk can’t build a new, multi-use recreation complex in Simcoe, Chopp says the county needs to make investments in the recreation infrastructure it already has.
As part of the sales agreement with the county, Calibrex has agreed to deed 1.5 acres of the Ireland Road parcel to the Haldimand-Norfolk Housing Corporation for the construction of affordable housing.
