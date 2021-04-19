Hospitals making room for COVID cases

“We anticipate a continued flow of chronic-care patients in the coming weeks,” says Bonnano, adding elective surgeries and other out-patient procedures are on hold “to free up space and health human resources.”

This includes hospitals in southwestern and eastern Ontario, which are making room for patients from the GTA and elsewhere. The GTA has been the worst-hit region in the province during this pandemic.

In a news release Monday, Lucy Bonnano, president and CEO of NGH and WHGH, said rarely-used powers have been invoked to transfer patients to other hospitals to create capacity for those from elsewhere who are struggling with the coronavirus.

Hospitals across southwestern Ontario – including Norfolk General Hospital in Simcoe and West Haldimand General Hospital in Hagersville – are scrambling to keep up with the number of people seriously ill with COVID-19 in the Greater Toronto Area and elsewhere.

Recent reports say Ontario has expanded critical-care capacity to nearly 2,500 beds. Bonnano says more than 700 of these are occupied by patients sick with the coronavirus. She says health authorities expect this number to reach 800 by the end of the week.

Provincial health directives are in place that allow hospitals to co-ordinate patient care. In an emergency, this means hospitals can transfer patients between facilities without their permission.

“If needed, patients at NGH will be transferred to another hospital that can meet their care needs,” Bonanno said.

The focus at the moment is on COVID-19 mutations first detected in South Africa, Brazil and the United Kingdom. The first severe cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Wuhan, China in late 2019.

These variants are of concern because they are more contagious than the initial virus and are producing severe symptoms in a younger cohort. Especially concerning is impairment of respiratory function. In severe cases, patients are relying on ventilators to help them breathe.

“The patients we are seeing are younger, and there is an increase in transmissions of variants-of-concern in our region,” Bonanno said. “As of today (Monday), we are approaching 300 active cases of COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk.

“I cannot stress this enough: We need everyone to remain vigilant against the spread of the virus. Please stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask when you must go out, avoid close contact with anyone you don’t live with, and wash your hands frequently.

“This is critical to preserve hospital capacity to meet the health-care needs — both COVID and non-COVID — of our community.”

