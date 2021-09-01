Hort society grapples with COVID protocols

The Simcoe and District Horticultural Society and other groups are learning exactly how much they took for granted before COVID-19 hijacked the public-health agenda last year.

Pre-pandemic, monthly meetings of the horticultural society involved securing a hall, notifying members, inviting a guest speaker or two, and providing a light lunch sufficient to feed several dozen people.

Missing that routine more than a year into the pandemic, the horticultural society recently decided it was going to have at least a couple events in September before a reported fourth wave of the coronavirus arrives.

Following consultation with the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit and management at the Norfolk County Fairgrounds, the horticultural society will convene a meeting next Wednesday in the Junior Farmers Building on South Drive.

Doors and windows will be wide open for good ventilation, attendees will have to wear masks and remain two metres apart, and seating in the spacious facility will be limited to 55.

“We’ve said no food,” Helen Uren, president of the horticultural society, said Wednesday. “We’re offering just water. We normally offer a lunch but this time we won’t.”

Janina Juric of Simcoe, a director of the horticultural society, was on hand for Wednesday’s announcement.

During the conversation, Juric – also a member of the Simcoe Seniors Centre – spoke of the challenges this group is encountering as it prepares to welcome members to their new home at the Simcoe Recreation Centre.

Juric – chair of the senior centre’s gardening club – said members wishing to take part in programming at the recreation centre have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.