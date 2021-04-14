Homicide investigation underway in Brantford
Brantford Police are investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 20-year-old male.
Police and paramedics found the victim in serious condition, suffering from gunshot wounds just after midnight Wednesday in a townhouse complex residence at 77 Diana Ave. in Brantford.
The victim was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.
A mobile command centre is set up on Diana Avenue, and crime scene tape surrounds a string of townhouse units, including the rear that faces Blackburn Drive.
Officers could be seen going door-to-door just before 10 a.m. seeking information from neighbours.
Police say that while the investigation is in its early stages, they believe the shooting was not a random incident, and consider the incident a homicide.
Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the vicinity between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30 a.m. Wednesday are asked to call Sergeant Charles Wheeler or Detective Jason Sinning of the Brantford Police major crime unit at 519-56-7050.
Anonymous tips can be made online at www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/ or by calling 1-800-222-8477 or 519-750-8477 (TIPS).
