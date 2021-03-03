Home invaders sentenced in Simcoe court

Article content

A trio of people who committed a home invasion on Charlotteville Road 10 in Norfolk County in 2019 have now been dealt with in Ontario Court.

A police investigation found the two men and one woman went into a shop on the property, armed with a handgun. A resident was assaulted before the three left in a vehicle.

That vehicle was located by police on Schafer Side Road and arrests soon followed.

In court recently, John J. Griffioen, 39, was sentenced by Justice Gethin Edward after pleading guilty to break and enter and committing an offence.

He was given time served credit of 352 days.

His cohort, Johan Wall, 34, was sentenced by Justice Aubrey Hilliard a week later after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of forcible entry and threatening death or bodily harm. He was given a time served sentenced of nine days and placed on a three-year probation. Earlier, Wall had been sentenced for breaching bail conditions right after the Nov. 20 incident and had been sentenced by Hilliard almost immediately to the equivalent of 150 days in jail.

The third person in the group, Jennifer E. Perry, 41, pleaded guilty recently to a lesser charge of theft under $5,000 and was given a suspended sentence by Justice Edward.

