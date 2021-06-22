





Article content Fines worth hundreds of dollars could be coming to motorists in Norfolk County who violate parking regulations in high-traffic areas during the tourist season. Last week, Norfolk council looked favourably on what is happening in places like Prince Edward County where nominal fines for parking violations in areas popular with tourists have been significantly increased. Norfolk County has taken note because it has tourist hot-spots of its own where parking is a chronic problem in the summer. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hitting drivers where it hurts Back to video In a report to council, bylaw enforcement supervisor Jim Millson noted that Prince Edward County has increased fines for violations in no-parking zones from $35 to $400 from May through October as a means of discouraging scofflaw behaviour. “This followed resident complaints in 2020 of lengthy traffic jams near beach access points, illegal parking and camping, excessive garbage, safety concerns, and over-crowding,” Millson said. “These complaints are like ones bylaw receives from Long Point and Turkey Point where tourists routinely park where they want, knowing they may face a nominal $20 (to) $50 fine.”

Article content County staff has struck an internal working group to overhaul parking regulations in the municipality. Clerk Teresa Olsen said some of these regulations predate the establishment of the new Norfolk County in 2001, do not reflect how the municipality has changed over the past two decades, and in some cases – for the purposes of consistency — need to be harmonized from community to community. At last week’s meeting, CAO Jason Burgess noted that some parking signs in Norfolk do not correspond with bylaws as they are written. He also noted it takes time to change parking bylaws given there are financial penalties involved. The Ministry of the Attorney-General must approve municipal fine schedules before they take effect. Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp applauded staff for devoting resources to the matter, but she wants to see action right away. The end of July, she said, is too late. Other problem areas during the tourist season, the mayor said, include downtown Waterford and Port Dover. The Shadow Lake trail system in Waterford is proving highly popular with visitors and is crowded on weekends. This has caused parking issues at the west end of Alice Street. The mayor added it is also unacceptable that beach-goers park all day in downtown Port Dover when these spaces are key to the smooth functioning of the central business district. Chopp said businesses across Norfolk have suffered greatly during COVID-19 lockdowns and need all the help they can get to recover.

Article content “We need temporary solutions in those areas,” Chopp said. “We need solutions now.” Chopp would also like a merchant-permitting system so business owners and employees in downtown Simcoe don’t have to keep moving their vehicles every two hours to stay on the right side of bylaw enforcement. Burgess said staff will report back shortly on which measures can be implemented in time for the 2021 summer season. Community consultation will be a cornerstone of the working group’s parking review. Local merchant associations, ward councillors, the Turkey Point Property Owners Association, the Long Point Ratepayers Association, and Ontario Parks among others will be invited to provide input. MSonnenberg@postmedia.com

