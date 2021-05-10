Hewitt upping investment in Turkey Point

Article content

TURKEY POINT – Haldimand Mayor Ken Hewitt is doubling down on his investment in Norfolk County.

Tuesday, Norfolk council will entertain a staff recommendation that the county sell Hewitt a 1,540-square-foot parcel of road allowance in front of his cottage at 360 Cedar Drive in Turkey Point.

The parcel measures 77 feet across and 20 feet deep. The recommended price is $1,500.

“The sale of the portion of Cedar Drive will enable the property owner to move forward with renovations to the existing cottage structure,” Lydia Harrison, Norfolk’s realty services co-ordinator, says in a report to council.

In her report, Harrison says council entertained the request during an in-camera meeting Dec. 8. During that session, council agreed to waive the requirement for a public meeting in the lead-up to closing and selling an open road allowance.

The road allowance in question is south of the shoulder of Cedar Drive and will not impact the existing flow of traffic. Harrison says provisions have been written into the purchase agreement that entitle Norfolk County to buy back the land should it need it for some municipal requirement.

“Staff advise that Mr. Hewitt has agreed to all of the conditions directed by council and has signed the agreement of purchase and sale and the related schedule that sets out the conditions for the sale of the property,” Harrison says. “The agreement is now ready for signing by the mayor and clerk.”

Tuesday’s meeting will be held by teleconference at 3 p.m. It is available for viewing at the county website. The livestream link is www.norfolkcounty.ca/watch-norfolk-county-meetings/ .

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com