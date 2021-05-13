Hewitt land deal 'eco-friendly’

Article content

The mayor of Haldimand County said this week he is purchasing a section of Norfolk road allowance in Turkey Point to make room for an improved septic system.

“As you know — like in Haldimand — most counties are encouraging owners to improve their waste systems to be more eco-friendly,” Ken Hewitt said in an email to the Reformer. “Holding tanks, along with being more expensive to operate, also pose more of a threat to our environment than a properly-run septic bed.”

Hewitt was referring to a staff report in Norfolk council’s agenda package Tuesday that recommended selling Hewitt a 1,540-square-foot section of the Cedar Drive road allowance in front of his cottage for pending “renovations.” The agreed-upon price is $1,500.

Norfolk council and senior staff normally ignore vitriolic commentary on social media. However, at Tuesday’s meeting, CAO Jason Burgess deviated from this to share some observations about community reaction to the proposed sale on the Reformer’s Facebook page.

Burgess said staff and council would normally transact a sale like this in-camera. However – because it involved a public figure with a relatively high profile in the local area – Burgess said the report and recommendation were contained in Tuesday’s agenda package for all to see.