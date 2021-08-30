Hero dog perishes in fire

Pet alerts Vanessa residents about house fire

Monte Sonnenberg
Aug 30, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Norfolk fire officials credit a dog for alerting residents of this home to a fire late Sunday night. Two occupants of the home at 557 Windham Road 6 made it out of the structure without serious injury. However, the dog was not so fortunate and was found dead inside once the emergency had been brought under control. – Norfolk County Fire Department photo
Norfolk fire officials credit a dog for alerting residents of this home to a fire late Sunday night. Two occupants of the home at 557 Windham Road 6 made it out of the structure without serious injury. However, the dog was not so fortunate and was found dead inside once the emergency had been brought under control. – Norfolk County Fire Department photo

A dog who alerted residents to a house fire near Vanessa on the weekend perished in the same emergency.

Story continues below

Norfolk firefighters were summoned to the home at 557 Windham Road 6 shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, one of the residents had got out but another and the dog were still inside. Firefighters extricated the second individual through a window but the dog could not be immediately located.

“Unfortunately, the dog was unable to be rescued from the house and was found deceased by fire crews after the fire was extinguished,”  David Puype, a training officer with the Norfolk County Fire Department, said Monday in a news release.

Norfolk fire officials report the house was filled with smoke when they arrived. Both occupants were treated for minor injuries at Norfolk General Hospital and released. Fire officials estimate damage to the structure and contents at $600,000. They also report that the owner of the structure is insured for both.

Five fire stations in Norfolk County responded to the alarm. Fire officials report no first responders were injured while bringing the fire under control.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com

Latest National Stories

News Near Simcoe

This Week in Flyers