Health unit waits for more vaccines

The province has announced everyone aged 18 and older is now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Those eligible can book appointments through the province’s online portal or through their local health unit.

As of Monday, the health unit had administered 48,102 doses of vaccine and 5,142 people have received both doses to become fully vaccinated.

“We have yet to hear of any additional supplies coming forward but we did receive some Moderna on the weekend, which will be going out to physicians’ offices and the community paramedic program,” Page, chief of Norfolk Paramedics, told reporters during Monday’s press conference. “We continue to request additional supplies of the Pfizer for our major clinics.”

Appointments for a first dose of the vaccine offered through the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit are booked until June 5, Sarah Page, who is leading the vaccine roll-out, said Monday.

The COVID-19 vaccination roll out continues in Haldimand-Norfolk but demand for the first shot continues to outstrip the supply, public health officials say.

But with all appointments in Haldimand-Norfolk booked for the next three weeks it’s unclear when those 18 and older in the two counties will be able to get their first dose.

Speaking at Monday’s press conference, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Haldimand-Norfolk’s Medical Officer of Health, said the health unit only books appointments when it expects to have enough vaccine to deliver the dose.

“The last thing we want to do is book an appointment only to have to cancel because we don’t have the supply,” Nesathurai said.

Nesathurai noted the province allocates vaccines based on population of health districts and caseloads with priority given to so-called hotspots – areas that have extremely high number of COVID-19 cases.

The health unit will continue to advocate for more vaccines and as soon as more arrives, more appointments will be booked, Nesathurai said.

Meanwhile, public health officials have fallen behind in contact-tracing of COVID-19 cases in the two communities.

“The reason we’re behind is because we’ve had a surge of cases in the past few weeks,” Nesathurai said. “It (case and contact management) is foundational in dealing with COVID-19 and to not be able to do it to the extent that we’d like is concerning.”

It was Nesathurai’s last press conference before leaving the health unit. His final day is May 21 and he has not publicly stated his future plans.

Asked about the future of the pandemic, Nesathurai provided both a cautionary and hopeful response.

New variants could emerge in the coming months and other steps including a booster or further immunization may be required.

“Only time will tell for that,” Nesathurai said. “But I also remain an optimist, so I think that in the fall we’ll return to a different level of normalcy and I’m hopeful some the restrictions can be safely withdrawn.

“But there will likely be some public health measures in place in the fall.”

