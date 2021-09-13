Health unit reports nine new COVID-19 cases since Friday

On Monday morning, the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit was reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 cases since Friday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

There are now 23 confirmed active cases of the virus.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit reports nine new COVID-19 cases since Friday Back to video

The two communities have recorded 48 deaths since the start the pandemic and there were six others who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

In total, there have been 2,862 positive results in Haldimand-Norfolk since the pandemic started last March and of those, 2,785 have been resolved.

The health has administered 133,987 doses of the vaccine and there are now 60,430 people who have completed their vaccine series.

The total number of doses administered in Haldimand-Norfolk is 155,147. Some residents of the area have received a vaccine outside of the health unit.

In total, 82.7 per cent of the population aged 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated sits at 76.9. The percentage of the population that has received one dose is at 5.8 while the percentage of people who remain unvaccinated is 17.3.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

Those who can’t get to a vaccine clinic can call 519-427-5903 to request free transportation.

There is also a homebound service for individuals who have difficulty leaving their homes. That program involves two healthcare professionals visiting homes and administering first and second doses in Haldimand and Norfolk.

Visit www.hnhu.org/homeboundvax or call 519-427-5903 for more information on the program.