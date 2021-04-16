





Share this Story: Province announces new stay-at-home restrictions

Province announces new stay-at-home restrictions 34 new COVID cases reported in Haldimand-Norfolk Photo by MONTE SONNENBERG / Simcoe Reformer

Article content The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit on Friday morning reported another 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19. On Friday afternoon, the province announced further stay-at-home restrictions to help battle the pandemic. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Province announces new stay-at-home restrictions Back to video The new cases brings to 1,949 the number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began in the two counties. As of Thursday there were 235 active cases of COVID-19 in Haldimand and Norfolk. Of those who have tested positive, 1,669 have recovered. There have been 40 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, figures provided by the health unit say. The health unit also declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire in Simcoe. A public health management plan has been implemented and further updates will be shared as required, a statement issued by the company said. The updated health unit figures were released prior to Premier Doug Ford announcing new restrictions to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Ford extended the previously imposed four-week stay-at-home order for another two weeks.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “The pace of our vaccine supply has not kept up with the spread of the new COVID variants,” Ford said in announcing the new restrictions.

“But if we dig in and remain steadfast we can turn this around,” Ford said. “We’re down but by no means are we out.”

New restrictions include: outdoor gatherings are restricted to members of your own household only however anyone who lives alone can join with one other household; closing of all non-essential construction and restricting all outdoor recreational amenities including golf courses, basketball courts and playgrounds and reducing capacity of big box retail stores to 25 per cent.

Restrictions on outdoor gatherings take effect 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

At 12:01 a.m. Monday, further restrictions take effect including a, capacity limit of 10 at religious gatherings, weddings and funerals. There will be checkpoints at provincial borders with Quebec and Manitoba with exceptions for essential travel as part of an overall effort to restrict mobility and stop new cases from coming into Ontario.

Police will also have the authority to ask anyone outside their residence to indicate their purpose for leaving home and provide their address. Meanwhile, the two counties continue to deal with outbreaks at various locations including Lakewood Public School in Port Dover and at Simcoe Composite School. An outbreak is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The first case at Lakewood was reported April 5 and the second case was identified on Wednesday (April 14). At Simcoe Composite, the first case was identified on April 13 and the second on April 15. The health unit also this week declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Geo. Braun and Sons Farms Ltd. in Delhi after two temporary foreign workers tested positive for the virus during their mandatory 14-day quarantine. An outbreak was declared Thursday at Procyk Farms in Wilsonville. Public health management plans have been set in place to deal with the outbreaks. Other farm outbreaks include Townsend Fruit Farms at RR 4 Simcoe where one worker tested positive while in quarantine before starting to work at the operation, and VanDeVelde Farms in Delhi where one worker was found to be positive during a quarantine. Two outbreaks continue in long-term care facilities: Anson Place in Hagersville, and Parkview Meadows in Townsend, each have two staff affected. Health unit figures show 29,629 doses of vaccine have been administered to residents of Haldimand and Norfolk and of those, 2,343 have completed their vaccination series. Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Simcoe