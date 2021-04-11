Health unit reports 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported on Sunday 24 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

There were 11 new cases reported on Saturday.

That brings the total number of active cases of the virus in the two communities to 152.

Since the pandemic was declared last March, 1,807 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 1,611 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 39 deaths in the communities from the virus and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 25,496 doses have been administered in Haldimand-Norfolk with 1,787 of those completed.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours. 1,215

Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout has started.

Currently the HNHU is vaccinating those aged 65 and older as well as individuals with the highest-risk conditions defined by the Ministry of Health.