Health unit reports 18 new cases of COVID-19
Article content
Eighteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.
There are now 166 people with active cases of the virus in the two communities.
Health unit reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 Back to video
There have been 2,538 confirmed cases of the virus in Haldimand and Norfolk since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Of those cases, 2,326 are considered recovered.
Forty-one local residents have died from the virus.
On Saturday, the health unit reported 48,102 people had received a vaccine, 800 more than on Friday. A total of 5,142 people have received both their first and second shot.
The health unit has declared outbreaks at Normandale Fish Culture Station in Vittoria and at Olszowka Poultry in Simcoe. Health management plans have been implemented at both locations, public health officials say.
The health unit is currently vaccinating eligible people in Phase 2 of the province’s roll out framework. Current eligibility details can be found at hnhu.org/covax-eligible.
Advertisement
Article content
Starting Wednesday, all appointments can be booked using the provincial tool at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/
Those who received their first dose of vaccine prior to April 20 are currently being contacted by the health unit to schedule second dose appointments. Second doses are being book by date of first dose, not by age group, to ensure they are administered within the 16-week (112-day) timeframe established by the province.
If you haven’t received a phone call from the health unit and it is more than 90 days after your first dose, call the vaccine hotline at 519-427-5903.
As the province expands eligibility further, there will be an increased demand for vaccine appointments. The health unit has requested additional doses to meet the demands and expedite the community roll out. Clinics continue to run at capacity and appointments are being added as vaccine supply is received.
All mass clinics in Haldimand and Norfolk are administering the Pfizer vaccine and participating physicians have been giving Moderna.
The Ontario government is reviewing data to consider whether to use AstraZeneca for second doses. Those who received a first dose of AstroZeneca at a local pharmacy will be contacted about next steps once further instruction is provided by the province.
Those age 40 and over, essential workers in Group 1 and Group 2 and those from all other previous groups are currently eligible to book online.
Those age 18 and over become eligible across Ontario beginning May 24. The province anticipates vaccinations for those aged 12 to 17 will be offered from mid-June to the end of August.
Those who are eligible but haven’t received a vaccine due to transportation issues can contact the health unit at vaccine@hnhss.ca or 519-427-5903 to request assistance.