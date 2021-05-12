Article content

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Normandale Fish Culture Station in Vittoria.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit announced the outbreak on Wednesday and said a public health management plan has been implemented.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 Back to video

It is the second outbreak to be declared by the public health this week. On Monday, public health officials declared an outbreak at Olszowka Poultry in Simcoe. A public health management plan has been implemented at Olszowka Poultry as well.

The health unit also reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Figures show there have been 2,489 positive tests for the virus in the two communities since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 2,251 have been resolved.

The total number of positive tests stood at 2,473 on Tuesday.

There have been 41 deaths from COVID-19 in the two communities since the start of the pandemic and there were 192 active cases as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 45,318 doses of the vaccine have been administered through the vaccination roll-out and 5,029 people have received both doses.