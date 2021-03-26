





Article content The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported on Friday 13 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. There were eight cases reported Thursday, eight on Wednesday and 17 on Tuesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit reports 13 new cases of COVID-19 Back to video Currently there are 74 active cases, up seven from Thursday. Since the pandemic began last March, 1,588 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the area with 1,470 of those resulting in recovered cases. There have been 39 deaths from the virus in Haldimand and Norfolk and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses. An outbreak was declared by the health unit on Sunday at Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville. Last year 27 residents died from COVID-19 at the facility. No details were available as to how many people tested positive in the most recent outbreak and whether it was staff or residents. Provincial government guidelines require outbreaks to be declared whenever there is a single positive case involving a resident or staff member at a retirement or long-term care home.

Article content On Tuesday, the health unit also reported an outbreak at P & S vanBerlo Ltd and Berlo’s Best Sweet Potatoes in Simcoe. A representative of the farm said the outbreak was declared on March 12 and the workers have since tested negative. St. Patrick’s School in Caledonia has gone to online learning after a recent COVID-19 case. There was also one new case reported by the Grand Erie District School Board this week, at Elgin Avenue Public School in Simcoe. A total of 17,813 vaccines have been administered to residents of Haldimand and Norfolk as of Friday, with 1,622 of those people having received both shots. Those aged 75 and older with family doctors in the county are currently being contacted for vaccine appointments. Those aged 75 and older who don’t have a family doctor can call the vaccine line at 519-427-5903 or email vaccine@hnhss.ca to book an appointment. Those aged 70 to 74 can now add their names to a wait list for potential end-of-the-day appointments due to cancellations and no-shows. The wait list sign up is at hnhu.org/vaccinewaitlist All clinics are by appointment only and walk-ins aren’t permitted. “If you do not have an appointment, loitering will not be permitted at the clinic, nor will any wait list doses be offered to those on the premises,” said a media release. Phase 2 of the province’s rollout framework is scheduled to begin on April 1. Visit www.covid-19.ontario.ca for more information. Ontario reported 2,169 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths on Friday.

Article content Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continues to rise, with at least 913 people being treated for the disease in an Ontario hospital, up from 894 the previous day. According to provincial data, there are 369 people in intensive care units and 215 people are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. There are now 16,563 active cases of novel coronavirus infection across Ontario, up from 13,200 one week ago. There have been 7,292 deaths due to COVID-19 in Ontario since March 2020. In total, more than 1.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Ontario residents. More than 82,900 doses were given in the last 24-hour period. There are 306,373 people in Ontario who have received both doses of the vaccine and are considered immunized.

