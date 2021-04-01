Health unit reports 13 new cases in H-N

Vincent Ball
Apr 01, 2021  •  27 minutes ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit on Thursday reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours.

Figures posted on the health unit’s website say there have been 1,655 positive cases of COVID-19 in the two counties since the pandemic began. That’s 13 more cases than were reported by the health unit on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there are 87 active cases of the virus in the two communities. Of those who have tested positive since the start of the pandemic, 1,524 have recovered.

There have been 39 deaths in Haldimand and Norfolk from the virus and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

Meanwhile, the vaccination roll out in the two communities continues.

The health unit says the 20,000th dose of the vaccine was administered in the two counties on Thursday.

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall

