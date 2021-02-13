Health unit records one new case of COVID-19

Article content

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk dropped to 27 on Saturday.

That’s down from the 39 reported by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit on Friday and the 44 reported Thursday.

The cumulative COVID-19 case count for the two counties on Saturday stood at 1,380, up one case from the 1,379 reported by the health unit on Friday.

There have been 15,299 negative tests for the virus conducted in Haldimand-Norfolk and 39 people have died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Health unit figures show 2,865 vaccination shots have been administered and 1,187 people in the two counties have completed the vaccination series or regimen.

Meanwhile, outbreaks are continuing at Delhi Long Term Care, Norfolk Hospital Nursing Home in Simcoe and Norview Lodge in Simcoe, the health unit says.

Haldimand-Norfolk will be in ‘orange-restrict’ Tuesday as it emerges from lock down and enters the province’s colour-coded COVID-19 response framework.

The change, announced Friday, means restaurants, bars and many other businesses will be able to re-open albeit with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.