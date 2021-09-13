Health unit administering third doses to vulnerable population

Efforts to provide a third dose of vaccine to vulnerable people are continuing as break-through cases of COVID-19 appear, public health officials in Haldimand-Norfolk say.

“We’re starting to see break-through cases, cases of COVID-19 in people who have been fully vaccinated,” Dr. Alex Hukowich, Haldimand-Norfolk’s acting medical officer of health, said Monday. “It’s a good thing that we’re going to be providing third doses to those individuals now because I think that’s going to be very important to continue their protection.”

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Hukowich said there is one outbreak of COVID in Haldimand-Norfolk at present. It is at the RVilla Retirement Home in Caledonia and it involves five residents, all of whom had received both doses of vaccine.

Although he couldn’t speak about specific cases, Hukowich said that during the first and second wave before vaccines became available residents of facilities who contacted COVID-19 became very ill, were hospitalized and many of them died.

“I don’t think that’s the case now with the people we’re now seeing in that one facility,” Hukowich said adding that he’s not aware of any deaths. “What we’re seeing and what we’ve known, is that there will be break-through cases of people becoming infected but they’re not as seriously ill as they have been before the vaccines were available.”

One of the five affected residents at RVilla was taken to hospital for treatment of another medical issue and has since been returned to the home. Public health officials described the symptoms experienced by the residents as ‘mild.’

The health unit last week started administering booster shots to some of the larger retirement and long-term homes in the two communities. Five homes have been completed so far, and plans call for third shots to be delivered to 10 more nursing homes and 10 more retirement homes, Sarah Page, chief of Norfolk Paramedic Service, said.