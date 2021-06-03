Health board defers 'hot potato' overtime issue

Article content

The ‘hot potato’ issue of overtime pay for Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit management staff will be discussed at a special health board meeting next week.

The issue was originally scheduled to be debated at a Tuesday board of health meeting. But due to time constraints, the board voted to put off the discussion for another week.

“I think we should defer this until we can have more discussion on it,” Coun. Kim Huffman said. “I don’t want to rush this.

“There will be discussion amongst community members about this so I’d like to make sure we give it our due diligence.”

Coun. Ryan Taylor supported the deferral but said the issue should be dealt with sooner rather later. This issue has been up for discussion before and staff are looking for direction and a resolution.

At issue is how to compensate health unit management staff for the overtime hours they’ve worked as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a general principle, it is accepted that management, unlike unionized staff covered by collective agreements, will work some unpaid overtime hours.