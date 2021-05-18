Article content

The Haldimand-Norfolk board of health has named an interim medical officer of health.

Dr. Alex Hukowich will serve as the temporary replacement for former MOH Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, effective May 21.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health board appoints interim MOH Back to video

Hukowich will support the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit and the Norfolk and Haldimand board of health until an acting medical officer of health is recruited.

Hukowich is a retired medical officer of health and coroner with decades of public-health experience in rural areas of Ontario. Jurisdictions served include Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes, the Pine Ridge District Health Unit, the Muskoka Health Unit, and Algoma Public Health.

Until an acting medical officer of health is recruited, Hukowich will provide oversight and management of pandemic measures and associated programs in Haldimand and Norfolk counties.

“The board of health is pleased with the recruitment of Dr. Hukowich as this means that both Haldimand and Norfolk counties will continue to have an experienced medical officer of health during this critical time,” Norfolk County said in a news release Tuesday soon after the board of health approved Hukowich’s temporary appointment.