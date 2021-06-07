Article content

It’s the largest mass killing in London history – and one, police allege, that was motivated by anti-Muslim hate. Four members of a family are gone, a boy is in hospital and a 20-year-old man is charged after pedestrians were run over on a sunny Sunday evening in northwest London. Here is the London Free Press’s full coverage:

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. HATE ATTACKS: Police probe; City mourns; Accused's neighbours speak Back to video

POLICE PROBE:

A driver intentionally ran down five members of a family while they were walking in northwest London, killing four of them, because of their Islamic faith, the city’s police chief alleges. A suspect was wearing a body armour-style vest at the time of his arrest, police say.

READ IT HERE

ABOUT THE VICTIMS:

Details emerging from relatives and friends paint a poignant picture of the family killed at a London intersection in what police allege was a hate-motivated crash.

READ IT HERE

ABOUT THE ACCUSED:

The Londoner charged in the worst mass killing in city history – one police allege was motivated by anti-Muslim hate – is an introverted young man who largely kept to himself, some neighbours say.