Muncipalities seeking relief from insurance-rate increases far in excess of the rate of inflation are not having much luck.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

That is the upshot of a report to Norfolk council this week which says municipalities are in the throes of a “hard market” for insurance.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'Hard insurance’ market for municipalities Back to video

“Typically, the insurance industry goes through a period of 10 or more years known as a ‘soft insurance market’ whereby insurers are willing to take on more types of risk at fair insurance prices,” Shelley Darlington, Norfolk’s general manager of corporate services, and Angela Pappas, Norfolk’s supervisor of risk management, say in their report.

“Under normal conditions, a hard insurance market will typically last for approximately one year. However, a combination of the ongoing pandemic remediation measures, increased liability court awards, and historically low Bank of Canada prime interest rates have drawn this hard insurance market out.

“Municipalities throughout Ontario continue to face significant increases in the cost of insurance.”

Norfolk’s carrier is Frank Cowan Company of Princeton, one of the few brokerages in Ontario willing to provide coverage to municipalities.

The two-year agreement Norfolk signed with Cowan Company in 2018 provides for three, one-year extensions at the county’s discretion. This clause was invoked last year and – on Tuesday – Norfolk council agreed to another one-year extension into 2022.

Last year, Cowan Company offered to renew Norfolk’s comprehensive policy at a cost of $1.8 million. This provides coverage for $284 million worth of assets, including all Norfolk buildings, structures, and contents. This coverage also includes Norfolk’s licensed and unlicensed fleet and coverage for liability claims.

The premium increase for 2020 represented a 16.8 per cent increase over 2019.

“Compared to market trends at that time, these were favourable rates and compared reasonably to other municipalities that experienced more significant increases during the same policy term,” the staff report says.

A report will come to council toward the end of this year detailing Cowan Company’s insurance proposal for 2022.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com